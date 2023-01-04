BSSC paper leak: Bihar Police lathi-charge students protesting against state govt

Bihar Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge against Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak in Patna.

The paper leak happened of clerk grade written examination conducted by BSSC. The students were demanding cancellation of exam after paper was leaked.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Police lathi-charge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak pic.twitter.com/25TuAlX9zo — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

Earlier, the question paper of the preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission got leaked and the examination was cancelled.

