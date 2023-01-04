scorecardresearch
BSSC paper leak: Bihar Police lathi-charge students protesting against state govt

The paper leak happened of clerk grade written examination conducted by Bihar Staff Selection Commission

Bihar Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge against Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak in Patna.

The paper leak happened of clerk grade written examination conducted by BSSC. The students were demanding cancellation of exam after paper was leaked.

Earlier, the question paper of the preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission got leaked and the examination was cancelled.
 

Published on: Jan 04, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 04, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
