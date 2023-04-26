BT MindRush 2023: 'Entrepreneurs don't look for jobs, they create them,' says expert Sougata Ray

"Entrepreneurs don't look for jobs, they create them," said Sougata Ray, Chair Professor and Executive Director, Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, Indian School of Business.

Ray, who was speaking at the BT Mindrush 2023 event in Mumbai, noted that while most people across the country and elsewhere look for jobs, entrepreneurs, in contrast, do not look for jobs, rather they create them, both for themselves as well as for others.

At his session, Ray also listed out why many new ventures or start-ups do not succeed. Some of the reasons that he listed include poor unit economics or cost, intense competition, flaws in business model, no financing, high cash burn rate, and others (products, conflict, legal).

However, not meeting customer expectations is the key reason as to why many start-ups fail, Ray explained.

"Many times, the product fails to meet featured standards of deliverables and performance. For any entrepreneurship to succeed, the customers must accept it," he noted.

How do start-ups succeed?

Ray, while speaking at the event, also mentioned why many start-ups across the world continue to succeed despite several challenges that come their way. Among factors that contribute to their success are the timing of the idea, team and execution, the idea itself, business model, funding, among others.

In terms of entrepreneurs' playbook, the combination of knowledge, technology, understanding and empathy is key to make a venture successful, he stated. Empathy comes from the understanding of the customers and the market.

Ray added that an entrepreneur needs to understand the market reality and provide a winning value proposition to the consumers.

He said that entrepreneurs must ask these key questions: Do customers want your solution? Is there a problem worth solving?

When can an idea become an entrepreneurial opportunity?

Ray also listed down how an idea can be an entrepreneurial opportunity. First, it should be able to solve a problem; second, it can add value to consumers lives', third, it can help make money (communicate some value to stakeholders), and fourth, it should be a "good fit" with the entrepreneur.

