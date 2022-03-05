Buses enroute to evacuate 298 students from Ukraine's Pisochyn: Indian embassy

The Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Saturday that buses were enroute to Pisochyn in Ukraine's Kharkiv to evacuate 298 Indian students stranded there.



In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said, "Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions."





India has been evacuating its citizens, including students, from Ukraine who are stranded there due to the country's invasion by Russia. While a large number of Indian nationals have reached safely to Ukraine's neighbouring countries and are being evacuated from there by the Indian government, some students are still stuck in Pisochyn and Sumy.

Earlier today, the embassy said that despite "major adversities", it delivered food and water to Indian students in Pisochyn. Meanwhile, in another tweet, thet embassy said that all possible mechanisms were being explored to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy safely and securely.





On Friday, India sought ceasefire by Russian and Ukrainian troops for evacuation of its citizens from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern Ukraine and said it was yet to see any movement in implementation of the decision by the two sides to create safe corridors for the exit of civilians.Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that around 300 Indians were stranded in Kharkiv and 700 in Sumy.At a media briefing, he said over 20,000 Indians had left Ukraine since India issued initial advisories in mid-February before the conflict began and that over 10,300 citizens were brought back in 48 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' till Friday evening.Earlier on Saturday morning, an Air India Express flight from Hungarian capital Budapest carrying 183 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai, the airline said.Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.(With agency inputs)

