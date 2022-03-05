Buses enroute to evacuate 298 students from Ukraine's Pisochyn: Indian embassy

The Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Saturday that buses were enroute to Pisochyn in Ukraine's Kharkiv to evacuate 298 Indian students stranded there.
In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said, "Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions."
Earlier today, the embassy said that despite "major adversities", it delivered food and water to Indian students in Pisochyn. Meanwhile, in another tweet, thet embassy said that all possible mechanisms were being explored to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy safely and securely.
