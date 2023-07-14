WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 tears through the sky as it embarks on a historical journey to the Moon

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), embarked on a momentous mission on Friday by launching Chandrayaan-3 rocket aimed at landing a spacecraft on the lunar south pole. This extraordinary endeavour seeks to solidify India's status as a prominent player in the realm of space exploration.

The ISRO's LVM3 launch rocket took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, as captured by television footage. The mission, known as Chandrayaan-3, aims to deploy a lander and rover near the uncharted lunar south pole by approximately August 23.

As ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, netizens took to social media platforms to share videos capturing the momentous event, expressing their sheer delight and jubilation.

Netizens enthusiastically celebrated this significant milestone in India's space exploration journey, applauding the country's scientific prowess and its strides towards becoming a major player in the global space race.

