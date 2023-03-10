Chirag Delhi flyover to remain closed for 50 days from Monday; check alternate routes here

The Chirag Delhi flyover will remain shut for traffic for a period of 50 days from March 12 in view of the repair of each carriageway. The repair of each carriageway will take around 25 days to complete. The repair work will be done in two phases. The portion of the flyover going towards Nehru Place to IIT will be repaired in the first phase whereas the portion of the flyover going from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place will be repaired in the second phase.

In view of this, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Twitter and wrote, “Due to repair works by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected. Please follow the advisory.” The closure is expected to cause an increase in the volume of traffic and cause inconvenience.

Commuters going to railway stations, airports, and hospitals are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. According to the Delhi Police traffic advisory, commuters going from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi are advised to take the Nehru Place flyover. Those headed towards AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, and Defence Colony are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand flyover.

Delhi Police further stated that those headed from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place and Greater Kailash can either take the Panchsheel flyover or the IIT flyover. The commuters who are going to Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road should take a left turn from Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The advisory further stated that there might be restrictions on the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on the Outer Ring Road towards the Chirag Delhi flyover. It read, “The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch.”

Also read: Save income tax by completing these 7 financial tasks before March 31

Also read: Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF vacancies; details here