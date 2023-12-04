Cyclone Michaung: Foxconn and Pegatron halt iPhone output at facilities near Chennai amid heavy rains, says report

Taiwan's Foxconn and Pegatron have halted production of Apple iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rains, said a report on Monday.

In Chennai, a major electronics and manufacturing hub, at least five people died and the runway of one of country's busiest airports was submerged after torrential rain as the Tamil Nadu capital braced for Cyclone Michaung, which is expected to hit in the next 24 hours.

Foxconn, which employs about 35,000 people at its Tamil Nadu iPhone factory, is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, reported Reuters on Monday.

Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing locations in the south of the country.

This is the second time in recent months that Pegatron has been forced to shut its factory, having temporarily halted assembly of iPhones after a fire in September.

When contacted, a Hyundai Motor India spokesperson told PTI, “Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (December 4, 2023).”

Sources told PTI that several factories in and around Chennai have temporarily suspended operations.