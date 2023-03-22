Delhi Budget 2023: AAP government proposes building 'Busports' in Delhi, India's first multi-level bus depots

Delhi budget 2023: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday is reading out the annual budget, which is worth Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. The theme of this year’s annual budget is "Saaf Sundar aur Aadhunik Dilli".

Gahlot said the AAP government will develop three world-class ISBT in Delhi along with redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar ISBT. The world-class bus terminuses will be called called 'busport' as they will have the same facilities as any airport. 'Busports' will have commercial complexes.

To push this agenda, the Delhi government has proposed to build 26 new flyovers, bridges and underpasses and said it will also build three unique double-decker flyovers, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said Wednesday.

He added that this year’s budget will focus on enhancing capital's infrastructure, sanitation, transportation facilities besides the usual focus on health and education. Under the budget, 1,600 new e-buses will be introduced in Delhi.

The annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was supposed to be tabled on Tuesday, but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) objected to the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements. The budget report was held back and the Delhi government was asked to give an explanation.

This led to a war of words between the AAP government and the Centre. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the objections unconstitutional and groundless, while the BJP claimed the details of the budget were leaked.

Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting him not to stop the city government’s budget.