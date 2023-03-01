Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 50; check new rates

The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. With this, the domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1,103 per cylinder from today in Delhi, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

Meanwhile, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been hiked by a massive Rs 350.50 and will now be retailing at Rs 2,119.50 in the national capital.

The revised rates are applicable from today, March 1.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit, after which it was being sold at Rs 1,768 in Delhi, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

After revision, LPG now costs Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,118.5 in Chennai, Rs 1,155 in Hyderabad. In Mumbai, cylinder will be sold for Rs 1,102.5 and in Kolkata at Rs 1,129.

Domestic cooking gas costs vary from state to state due to the local taxes and fuel retailers revise prices at the beginning of every month. Each household is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates a year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.

It must be noted that oil marketing companies announce new prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month in case of any change. Crude oil prices in international markets impact domestic LPG prices.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's losses, as hopes for a strong economic rebound in China offset worries about US interest rate hikes dragging down consumption in the world's biggest economy, reported Reuters.

Also Read: Japan factory activity shrinks the most in 2-1/2 years; PMI hits 47.7 in January

Also Read: India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3