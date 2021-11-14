Dubai Airshow: IAF's Sarang team, Tejas aircraft showcase flying skills on opening day

The Sarang aerobatics team and the Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased their flying skills on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday, officials said.

Five Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALHs) of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team and three LCA Tejas aircraft are participating in the show that will conclude on Thursday, they added.

The participating contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh of the IAF's Shillong-based Eastern Air Command on Sunday, the officials said.

The contingent commander introduced Singh to the officers and airmen of the participating teams.

The Air Marshal interacted with them and wished them well for the air show, the officials added.

Singh also interacted with the officers and the personnel of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are working with the IAF contingent for the duration of the air show, they said.

The IAF has been invited to the Dubai Airshow by the UAE government to perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, the Russian Knights and the UAE's Al Fursan, they said.

While the Sarang team of the IAF has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005, the Suryakiran team and the Tejas aircraft are displaying their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvre for the first time in the gulf nation, the officials added.

