EC decides to take austerity measures on personal entitlements

The Election Commission on Friday stated that it "felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements" such as perks and privileges available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The measures include income tax exemptions given to the officials on sumptuary allowance. EC also decided to surrender two LTC per year.

The decisions were taken by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar who held the first meeting of the Election Commission, along with the fellow Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey after assuming the charge on 15 May.

The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000. There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance. They are also allowed three Leave Travel Concessions in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family.

With the new measures, the commission has decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action. Along with that, the commmsisimon also stated that from now, the officials will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them.