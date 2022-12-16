scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
In Focus
ED summons actor Rakul Preet Singh over drugs-related money laundering probe: Reports

Feedback

ED summons actor Rakul Preet Singh over drugs-related money laundering probe: Reports

Rakul Preet Singh, the Doctor G actor, has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on December 19

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actor Rakul Preet to join its probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to the 2017 Tollywood drugs case, said news reports on Friday.

The Doctor G actor has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on December 19. Several Telugu actors and producers were questioned by the ED in 2021.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017, when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

They had reportedly told the investigators that they are supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.

Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Dec 16, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS