ED summons actor Rakul Preet Singh over drugs-related money laundering probe: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actor Rakul Preet to join its probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to the 2017 Tollywood drugs case, said news reports on Friday.

The Doctor G actor has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on December 19. Several Telugu actors and producers were questioned by the ED in 2021.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017, when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

They had reportedly told the investigators that they are supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.