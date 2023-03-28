EPFO hikes interest rate on employees' provident fund to 8.15% for 2022-23

The retirement fund body EPFO, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, has hiked interest rate on employees' provident fund to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 from 8.1 per cent a year ago.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its about five crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

EPFO provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The interest rate was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The rate hike decision was taken during the ongoing meeting of EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT). The CBT is the apex decision-making body of the EPFO and Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav heads the trust.