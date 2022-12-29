scorecardresearch
FM Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi: Report

On Monday, Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS with minor stomach infection

The union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented by FM Sitharaman on February 1 next year

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to AIIMS with minor stomach infection on Monday, has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday, reported ANI. 

The union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to elicit views of various sections including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry. Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10. 

Published on: Dec 29, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Dec 29, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
