FM Nirmala Sitharaman reportedly diagnosed with minor stomach infection, likely to be discharged soon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection, said a report on Monday.

According to ANI's sources, 63-year-old Sitharaman has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up around noon on Monday and is likely to be discharged soon.

The official sources also informed that there is nothing to be worried about and that she was well. Her hospitalisation comes at a time when the presentation of Union Budget for FY24 is only over a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.