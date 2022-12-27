FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s recovery on track, to be discharged from AIIMS tomorrow: Sources

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recovery is on track and is expected to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday, said sources on Tuesday.

Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday with symptoms of viral fever.

Sitharaman, 63, has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital.

Her hospitalisation comes weeks before the presentation of Union Budget for FY24.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it. On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.