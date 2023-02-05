Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away

Pakistan's former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

Musharraf, 79, was undergoing treatment for an ailment at a hospital in Dubai.

He was reportedly suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Earlier in June 2022, Musharraf's family had taken to social media to inform that he is “going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible”.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi.

He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

(With PTI inputs)



Also Read: ‘India’s image isn’t suffering’: FM Sitharaman on withdrawal of Adani Enterprises FPO