Govt approves appointments, repatriation of 43 additional secy, joint secy level officers

Geetha Meetina, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for a tenure of five years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the appointments and premature repatriation of 43 additional secretary- and joint secretary-level officers.

Rajbir S Panwar, an Indian Forest Officer (IFoS) of the 1991-batch of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Managing Director (JS level), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

IFoS officer of 1996-batch Satyendra Singh was appointed as Managing Director (JS level), National Horticulture Board (NHB), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Chaitanya Murti, an IFoS officer of the 1995-batch, was appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Bio-Technology, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Srikant Nagulapalli, an lAS officer of the 1998-batch of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

IAS officer of 1996-batch Puneet Kansal was appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Other officers who have been appointed as Joint Secretary in various departments include M Balaji, Krishan Kumar, Inderdeep Singh Dhariwal, Harpreet Singh, Rajesh Singh among others.
 

