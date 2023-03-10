H3N2 update: 6 dead in India, cases reported in Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab

Six people have reportedly died from influenza caused by the H3N2 virus. The deaths were reported in Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka, a report in India Today said. One death was reported in the Hassan district in Karnataka. The Karnataka victim was suffering from fever, sore throat, and cough, state health department officials said on Friday.

Hire Gowda was admitted to the hospital on February 24 and died on March 1, the state officials said. He was reportedly a diabetic and suffered from hypertension. His samples were sent for testing on March 6, after which it was confirmed that he died from the H3N2 virus.

Deaths were also reported in Punjab and Haryana, according to India Today sources. Around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported in the country. Fresh eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been reported.

Hong Kong flu

India is seeing a sudden surge in flu cases, which have been linked to the H3N2 virus, which is also known as "Hong Kong flu". Hospitals across the country have been reporting thousands of cases over the past few months. The H3N2 virus is a type of influenza virus called the influenza A virus. It is a respiratory viral infection that causes illnesses every year.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the H3N2 virus causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes.

The H3N2 flu has similar symptoms to Covid, which infected millions across the world and caused 6.8 million deaths worldwide.

Symptoms of H3N2 flu

The main symptoms include persistent cough, fever for 3 to 5 days, chills, breathlessness, and wheezing. Patients have also reported nausea, sore throat, body ache, and diarrhoea. These symptoms can persist for about a week. The cough can stay up to 3 weeks.

According to experts, the virus is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with an infected person.

Prevention

Dr Randeep Guleria told India Today that the best way to prevent catching the virus is wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands frequently, and physical distancing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked the patients to consume plenty of fluids, avoid touching the eyes and the nose, and consume only paracetamol for fever and body aches.

It has prohibited from consuming over-the-counter antibiotics.

Also read: Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed by WHO: Symptoms, causes, treatment, all you need to know

Also read: Hindustan Antibiotics to procure rapid antigen kits from LordsMed; to supply to govt centres in India