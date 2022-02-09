Hijab row: Karnataka HC hearing today; protests intensify; key updates

Amid hijab row across Karnataka that prompted the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions, the High Court will resume hearing petitions filed by students on Wednesday.

Earlier, the court had appealed to the students to maintain peace and tranquillity. It had observed that only "some mischievous people" were keeping the Hijab issue burning.



Students staged demonstrations outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College on Tuesday as a mark of protest against Muslim students wearing hijab. The students say want equality and will wear this till Hijab is banned.



Here are the key updates:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, February 9, lent her support to Muslim girls participating in the Karnataka hijab protest. "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear," she tweeted.

This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022