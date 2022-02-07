Hospitality sector bounces back; records over 100% RevPAR growth in Q4: Report

The beleaguered hospitality industry has shown an upward trajectory in October-December 2021 as the revenue per available room (RevPAR) witnessed a growth of 100.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to a report released on Monday. The quarterly RevPAR for Q4 of 2021 was at 41.9 per cent, JLL’s Hotel Momentum India report showed.

Hotel signings in the quarter under review stood at 85 hotels with 7,347 keys, a significant increase of 81.9 per cent compared to signings in the same quarter last fiscal, according to JLL. Further, domestic operators dominated signings over international operators with a ratio of 52:48 for inventory volume.

“Hotel performances across major cities in India witnessed stellar growth in Q4 2021 before the onset of the third wave of the pandemic. Corporate travel started to recover from improved confidence in the office sector as commercial real estate witnessed the highest net absorption rate over the last eight quarters," said Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group South Asia, JLL.



According to the report, business travel resumed in low numbers in some markets. The last quarter of 2021 experienced a significant increase in international arrivals compared to the same time in the previous year.



The positive trend was driven by regaining traveller confidence, improved vaccination rates, and ease of travel restrictions. JLL noted that Q4, 2021 was the best performing period of the previous year, bolstered by long weekends, holidays during festivals, and social gatherings despite the latter part of Q4 witnessing some impact of the Omicron wave.



It is anticipated that the next two quarters will see a growth in airline and rail travel, providing impetus to hotel performances as the current wave subsides, said the report.



"Staycations, long weekend leisure demands, weddings, and social gatherings continued to remain the base business for the hospitality sector. This immediate recovery would not have been possible without improved confidence in the minds of travellers due to the high vaccination rates achieved by the nation. The hospitality sector is likely to recover well in 2022 even as uncertainty around different Covid variants and waves continue,” added Dang.