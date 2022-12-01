Long queues at Mumbai airport due to server crash, airline services hit

Huge queues were reported at Mumbai's Airport Terminal 2 and passengers were forced to wait for baggage drop for long time, said news reports on Thursday.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Check-ins for all airlines are impacted, said a news website.

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," tweeted Air India to a flyer complaining about the delay.

Mumbai International Airport said normal services have resumed after operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes due to server failure.

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," said the airport.