'Hurting our reputation': NTPC asks Railways to rename RRB NTPC exam

NTPC Ltd, the largest state-owned power generation company has requested the Indian Railways to change the name of its Non-Technical Popular Categories tests as it said it was “caught in the crossfire" and hurting the reputation of the power producer.



NTPC, the power generation company stands for National Thermal Power Corporation while the NTPC exam of railways stands for Non-Technical Popular Categories. NTPC Ltd has said that it has created confusion about the company.



This came after large-scale protests were staged by students over alleged irregularities in the exam's screening process. The abbreviation for the name of the test is the same as the name of the power producer that has been widely used in media reports.



In the letter, it said, “This is with reference to the recent protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways.”



Expressing concern over the issue, NTPC Ltd has further said “While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that the NTPC Ltd has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India’s largest power producer.”



The letter further says “This, you would agree, is also hurting our reputation. You are requested to clarify and use the full form of the Railways Recruitment Scheme in your press releases or statements so that this misconception is not carried on creating the wrong impression amongst the users of social media and also the public at large. We would therefore urge you to kindly rename these exams so that no confusion is created in the future.”