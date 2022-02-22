I-T dept cautions public against fake job offers

The Income Tax Department (I-T department) on Tuesday cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and appointment letters for working with the department.
"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," it said in a tweet.
Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link:https://t.co/7imrJHapGg pic.twitter.com/j5ZbPF5zMw— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 22, 2022
