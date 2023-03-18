India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: 'No executive interference in judicial process', says former CJI SA Bobde

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address by PM Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, at 8 pm on Saturday will be watched across the nation for a glimpse into his vision for India and the world.
The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.
On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.
"All the courts are quite independent," said former CJI UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023.
Former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit to talk about 'Setting Precedent: The shape and sanctity of court and chair. People’s witness' at the India Today Conclave 2023.
"The executive's opinion is important. Consultation with executives can be done with the help of CJI," said former CJI SA Bobde when asked whether the executive should have a say in the judiciary.
"I do not see any executive interference in the judicial process. I have not experienced any interference," former CJI SA Bobde said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Former CJI SA Bobde will speak on 'setting precedent' at the India Today Conclave 2023
"Actions are being taken as per law. The agencies will take action as per the provisions of the law against those who work against the country. People against the country will have to pay for it," law minister Kiren Rijiju said.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the appointment of judges is not judicial work, it's administrative work. "There is no role of judiciary as such in the appointment of judges," he said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
"In a democratic setup, there can be different opinions. To say there is a confrontation between the judiciary and the government is not correct. The government is strengthening the judiciary," law minister Kiren Rijiju said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, addresses the India Today Conclave 2023.
"When it comes to India and Russia, it is a uniquely stable relationship. India Russia relationship has remained stable over the years. Russia will turn more towards Asia," said EAM S Jaishankar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, while addressing the India Today Conclave 2023, said that Rahul Gandhi's one word description for China is harmony and that for India is discord. "I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see somebody being dismissive of India. Rahul Gandhi's one word description of China is harmony and one word description of India is discord," he said.
"The consequences of the Ukraine conflict has aggravated what is already very distressed global situation. There were existing issues like Covid, pre-Covid and issues of debt which were increasing," said Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar addresses the opening session of India Today Conclave 2023 Day 2.
