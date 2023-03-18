scorecardresearch
India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: Netflix's Class cast talks about teenage dystopia

Business Today Desk Mar 18, 2023, Updated Mar 18, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address by PM Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, at 8 pm on Saturday will be watched across the nation for a glimpse into his vision for India and the world.

The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues. 

Also Read: S Jaishankar takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi; says 'for him China is harmony, and India is discord'

On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.  

Check latest updates about India Today Conclave 2023 here on BusinessToday.In: 

1:48 PM (1 minute ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair reveals steps to follow for age-reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"We can skip meals, exercise, eat food that's plucked from the ground, take enough rest," said David Sinclair on the body's defences against ageing. "I have learned to skip meals over time. My goal is not to eat a large meal. I eat a happy meal on the weekend," he added. 

1:38 PM (11 minutes ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair speaks on age reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Ageing is much easier to slow and reverse than we thought. What we have discovered is that we want to put our bodies in a state of adversity. That turns on the body's defences against ageing," David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, said at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

1:26 PM (22 minutes ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair to speak on jaw-drop science of age, disease reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Geneticist David Sinclair will speak on jaw-drop science of age and disease reversal on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2023.

1:22 PM (27 minutes ago)

Actor Cwaayal Singh shares a similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"There is a similarity of hustle. I am from an army background," said actor Cwaayal Singh as he spoke about the similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series Class.

1:15 PM (34 minutes ago)

Many kids who are online have a completely different online persona, says actor Moses Koul

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Kids who are online have a completely different online persona. It is bound to have consequences -- good or bad," actor Moses Koul said.

1:04 PM (45 minutes ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: Cast of Netflix hit series 'Class' share insights on Teenage Dystopia

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan and Zeyn Shaw, the cast of the Netflix series Class, share their insights on teenage dystopia. 

12:56 PM (52 minutes ago)

'Take all distress seriously', says clinical psychologist Nupur Dhingra Paiva

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"If you are talking to teenagers or youngsters, avoid the word "should". Take all distress seriously because only then are children going to take you seriously," Nupur Dhingra Paiva, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, stated. 

12:53 PM (56 minutes ago)

Important to create safe spaces for children, says educator Abha Adams

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Creating safe spaces at home and at school very early on is key. It is important to allow the child to feel secure and that is where it all needs to begin," Abha Adams, educator and author, said at the India Today Conclave 2023.

12:47 PM (1 hour ago)

Listen to what the child is not saying, says Sudipto Patra on mental health

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Mental health doesn't come knocking at your door. It is important to allow children to be children. Listen to what the child is not saying. Very important to listen what the child is not saying," Sudipto, a parent, mentioned while speaking on mental health.

12:39 PM (1 hour ago)

Psychology student speaks about depression

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"I felt choked and frustrated," Pranavi Khandekar, a psychology student, said at the India Today Conclave while talking about battlling depression. "It is an escape from reality. It is an entangled mess of wire," she said.

12:32 PM (1 hour ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: Why our children are self-harming, how to fix it? Find out in the next session

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Educator, clinical psychologist, parent and expert will discuss why children are self-harming themselves in the next session at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

12:23 PM (1 hour ago)

Collegium system is an ideal system, says former CJI UU Lalit

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Collegium system is an ideal system, said CJI UU Lalit at the India Today Conclave 2023. Speaking about the independence of Courts, he added that Courts are completely independent. He also said that it is very easy for someone from outside to criticise. 

12:07 PM (1 hour ago)

How independent are our Courts? UU Lalit responds

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"All the courts are quite independent," said former CJI UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023.

11:59 AM (1 hour ago)

Former CJI Justice UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit to talk about 'Setting Precedent: The shape and sanctity of court and chair. People’s witness' at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

11:56 AM (1 hour ago)

Should executive have a say in judiciary? SA Bobde answers

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"The executive's opinion is important. Consultation with executives can be done with the help of CJI," said former CJI SA Bobde when asked whether the executive should have a say in the judiciary. 
 

11:43 AM (2 hours ago)

"I do not see any executive interference in the judicial process," says former CJI SA Bobde

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"I do not see any executive interference in the judicial process. I have not experienced any interference," former CJI SA Bobde said at the India Today Conclave 2023.

11:33 AM (2 hours ago)

Former Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde at India Today Conclave

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Former CJI SA Bobde will speak on 'setting precedent' at the India Today Conclave 2023  

11:28 AM (2 hours ago)

Those who work against the country will have to pay for it, says law minister Kiren Rijiju

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Actions are being taken as per law. The agencies will take action as per the provisions of the law against those who work against the country. People against the country will have to pay for it," law minister Kiren Rijiju said.

11:16 AM (2 hours ago)

No role of judiciary in appointment of judges, says Kiren Rijiju

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the appointment of judges is not judicial work, it's administrative work. "There is no role of judiciary as such in the appointment of judges," he said at the India Today Conclave 2023.

11:05 AM (2 hours ago)

To say there is a confrontation between the judiciary and the government is not correct, says law minister Kiren Rijiju

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"In a democratic setup, there can be different opinions. To say there is a confrontation between the judiciary and the government is not correct. The government is strengthening the judiciary," law minister Kiren Rijiju said at the India Today Conclave 2023.

