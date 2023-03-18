India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: 'For Rahul Gandhi, China is harmony and India discord,' says S Jaishankar

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address by PM Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, at 8 pm on Saturday will be watched across the nation for a glimpse into his vision for India and the world. The day would start with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.
On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, while addressing the India Today Conclave 2023, said that Rahul Gandhi's one word description for China is harmony and that for India is discord. "I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see somebody being dismissive of India. Rahul Gandhi's one word description of China is harmony and one word description of India is discord," he said.
"The consequences of the Ukraine conflict has aggravated what is already very distressed global situation. There were existing issues like Covid, pre-Covid and issues of debt which were increasing," said Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar addresses the opening session of India Today Conclave 2023 Day 2.
