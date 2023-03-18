scorecardresearch
India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to deliver his keynote address shortly

Business Today Desk Mar 18, 2023, Updated Mar 18, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.

India Today Conclave 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, is set to deliver his keynote address at India Today Conclave 2023. The theme of the conclave is 'The India Moment'. He is expected to share his vision of India and the world, which is facing a number of issues from the war in Ukraine to fears of a recession in Europe. 

The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues. 

Also Read: S Jaishankar takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi; says 'for him China is harmony, and India is discord'

On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.  

Check latest updates about India Today Conclave 2023 here on BusinessToday.In: 

7:55 PM (5 minutes ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: PM Modi's keynote address shortly

Posted by :- Saurabh Sharma

 

India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his keynote address shortly. This is coming up just a year before the next general assembly election. The theme of the annual conclave is 'The India Moment'. During his address, Prime Minister Modi is expected to share his vision for India and the world.     

3:56 PM (4 hours ago)

Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath address the row over Messi

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

3:45 PM (4 hours ago)

India's growth story is here to stay, says Divya Gokulnath of BYJU'S

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

"Wars will not last forever, interest rates will not rise forever, but India's growth story is here to stay," said Divya Gokulnath at India Today Conclave 2023.

3:44 PM (4 hours ago)

BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath speaks

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

2:05 PM (5 hours ago)

Eat less often, exercise more: David Sinclair shares fitness tips

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, while speaking at the India Today Conclave, recommended eating less often and exercising often to stay fit and healthy. "I gave up desserts when I was in my 40s. Sugar is something known to be toxic. There are substitutes," he shared.

1:48 PM (6 hours ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair reveals steps to follow for age-reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"We can skip meals, exercise, eat food that's plucked from the ground, take enough rest," said David Sinclair on the body's defences against ageing. "I have learned to skip meals over time. My goal is not to eat a large meal. I eat a happy meal on the weekend," he added. 

1:38 PM (6 hours ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair speaks on age reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Ageing is much easier to slow and reverse than we thought. What we have discovered is that we want to put our bodies in a state of adversity. That turns on the body's defences against ageing," David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, said at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

1:26 PM (6 hours ago)

Geneticist David Sinclair to speak on jaw-drop science of age, disease reversal

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Geneticist David Sinclair will speak on jaw-drop science of age and disease reversal on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2023.

1:22 PM (6 hours ago)

Actor Cwaayal Singh shares a similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"There is a similarity of hustle. I am from an army background," said actor Cwaayal Singh as he spoke about the similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series Class.

1:15 PM (6 hours ago)

Many kids who are online have a completely different online persona, says actor Moses Koul

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Kids who are online have a completely different online persona. It is bound to have consequences -- good or bad," actor Moses Koul said.

1:04 PM (6 hours ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: Cast of Netflix hit series 'Class' share insights on Teenage Dystopia

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan and Zeyn Shaw, the cast of the Netflix series Class, share their insights on teenage dystopia. 

12:56 PM (7 hours ago)

'Take all distress seriously', says clinical psychologist Nupur Dhingra Paiva

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"If you are talking to teenagers or youngsters, avoid the word "should". Take all distress seriously because only then are children going to take you seriously," Nupur Dhingra Paiva, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, stated. 

12:53 PM (7 hours ago)

Important to create safe spaces for children, says educator Abha Adams

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Creating safe spaces at home and at school very early on is key. It is important to allow the child to feel secure and that is where it all needs to begin," Abha Adams, educator and author, said at the India Today Conclave 2023.

12:47 PM (7 hours ago)

Listen to what the child is not saying, says Sudipto Patra on mental health

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"Mental health doesn't come knocking at your door. It is important to allow children to be children. Listen to what the child is not saying. Very important to listen what the child is not saying," Sudipto, a parent, mentioned while speaking on mental health.

12:39 PM (7 hours ago)

Psychology student speaks about depression

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"I felt choked and frustrated," Pranavi Khandekar, a psychology student, said at the India Today Conclave while talking about battlling depression. "It is an escape from reality. It is an entangled mess of wire," she said.

12:32 PM (7 hours ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: Why our children are self-harming, how to fix it? Find out in the next session

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Educator, clinical psychologist, parent and expert will discuss why children are self-harming themselves in the next session at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

12:23 PM (7 hours ago)

Collegium system is an ideal system, says former CJI UU Lalit

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Collegium system is an ideal system, said CJI UU Lalit at the India Today Conclave 2023. Speaking about the independence of Courts, he added that Courts are completely independent. He also said that it is very easy for someone from outside to criticise. 

12:07 PM (7 hours ago)

How independent are our Courts? UU Lalit responds

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"All the courts are quite independent," said former CJI UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023.

11:59 AM (8 hours ago)

Former CJI Justice UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

Former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit to talk about 'Setting Precedent: The shape and sanctity of court and chair. People’s witness' at the India Today Conclave 2023. 

11:56 AM (8 hours ago)

Should executive have a say in judiciary? SA Bobde answers

Posted by :- Smriti Mishra

"The executive's opinion is important. Consultation with executives can be done with the help of CJI," said former CJI SA Bobde when asked whether the executive should have a say in the judiciary. 
 

