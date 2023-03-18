India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to share his vision for India and world at 8 pm

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address by PM Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, at 8 pm on Saturday will be watched across the nation for a glimpse into his vision for India and the world.

The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.

On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.

