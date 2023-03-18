India Today Conclave 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to share his vision for India and world at 8 pm

It is Day 2 at the India Today Conclave 2023. The main highlight of the day is the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote address by PM Modi, the 'Icon of India' speaker, at 8 pm on Saturday will be watched across the nation for a glimpse into his vision for India and the world.
The day started with his cabinet colleague, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on wars, markets, and diplomatic ties. And India’s new voice in the world. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will focus on the importance of separation of powers in a democracy. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.
On Day 1 of the Conclave on Friday, Union Home minister Amit Shah shared his views on India’s growth story and the outcome of 2024 polls. Union minister Smriti Irani spoke about a rising India. Actor Ram Charan shook a leg on 'Naatu Naatu' and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar spoke about a new format for ODI.
India Today Conclave 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his keynote address shortly. This is coming up just a year before the next general assembly election. The theme of the annual conclave is 'The India Moment'. During his address, Prime Minister Modi is expected to share his vision for India and the world.
"Wars will not last forever, interest rates will not rise forever, but India's growth story is here to stay," said Divya Gokulnath at India Today Conclave 2023.
David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, while speaking at the India Today Conclave, recommended eating less often and exercising often to stay fit and healthy. "I gave up desserts when I was in my 40s. Sugar is something known to be toxic. There are substitutes," he shared.
"We can skip meals, exercise, eat food that's plucked from the ground, take enough rest," said David Sinclair on the body's defences against ageing. "I have learned to skip meals over time. My goal is not to eat a large meal. I eat a happy meal on the weekend," he added.
"Ageing is much easier to slow and reverse than we thought. What we have discovered is that we want to put our bodies in a state of adversity. That turns on the body's defences against ageing," David Sinclair, Geneticist, Harvard Medical School, said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Geneticist David Sinclair will speak on jaw-drop science of age and disease reversal on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2023.
"There is a similarity of hustle. I am from an army background," said actor Cwaayal Singh as he spoke about the similarity between himself and his character in the Netflix series Class.
"Kids who are online have a completely different online persona. It is bound to have consequences -- good or bad," actor Moses Koul said.
Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan and Zeyn Shaw, the cast of the Netflix series Class, share their insights on teenage dystopia.
"If you are talking to teenagers or youngsters, avoid the word "should". Take all distress seriously because only then are children going to take you seriously," Nupur Dhingra Paiva, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, stated.
"Creating safe spaces at home and at school very early on is key. It is important to allow the child to feel secure and that is where it all needs to begin," Abha Adams, educator and author, said at the India Today Conclave 2023.
"Mental health doesn't come knocking at your door. It is important to allow children to be children. Listen to what the child is not saying. Very important to listen what the child is not saying," Sudipto, a parent, mentioned while speaking on mental health.
"I felt choked and frustrated," Pranavi Khandekar, a psychology student, said at the India Today Conclave while talking about battlling depression. "It is an escape from reality. It is an entangled mess of wire," she said.
Educator, clinical psychologist, parent and expert will discuss why children are self-harming themselves in the next session at the India Today Conclave 2023.
Collegium system is an ideal system, said CJI UU Lalit at the India Today Conclave 2023. Speaking about the independence of Courts, he added that Courts are completely independent. He also said that it is very easy for someone from outside to criticise.
"All the courts are quite independent," said former CJI UU Lalit at India Today Conclave 2023.
Former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit to talk about 'Setting Precedent: The shape and sanctity of court and chair. People’s witness' at the India Today Conclave 2023.
"The executive's opinion is important. Consultation with executives can be done with the help of CJI," said former CJI SA Bobde when asked whether the executive should have a say in the judiciary.
