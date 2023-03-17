scorecardresearch
India Today Conclave LIVE updates: PM Modi to address event, Ram Charan to address fans after Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win

Business Today Desk Mar 17, 2023, Updated Mar 17, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

India Today Conclave latest: The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues.

India Today Conclave updates: Prime Minister Modi will address the event on Saturday at 8 pm India Today Conclave updates: Prime Minister Modi will address the event on Saturday at 8 pm

India Today Conclave 2023 news: India Today Conclave is all set to take place on March 17 and March 18 in New Delhi. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to RRR superstar Ram Charan and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, eminent personalities from different walks of life will attend the event. The conclave will feature speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats wherein speakers will share their thoughts, insights, and ideas on burning issues. Prime Minister Modi will address the event on Saturday at 8 pm whereas Ram Charan will share the secrets behind making a worldwide blockbuster on Friday at 07:15 pm. 

 

Check latest updates about India Today Conclave 2023 here on BusinessToday.In: 

10:12 AM (4 minutes ago)

India Today Conclave news 2023: Lessons learnt from Russia-Ukraine war

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande believes that India has learned key lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine stalemate. These are related to the importance of hard power, self-reliance, and warfare in domains like the internet and space. 

9:49 AM (27 minutes ago)

India Today Conclave 2023: Army Chief to talk new generation warfare

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande will grace the India Today Conclave 2023 at 10:00 am. General Manoj Pande will elaborate on the challenges of new generation warfare with the evolution of technology. 