Indian Embassy in Ukraine urges Indians to leave country temporarily

Embassy of India in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv has asked Indian citizens, especially students whose stay in the country is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the volatility and uncertainty of the situation, news agency ANI reported. “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,” the Embassy’s advisory read.



The Embassy further urged Indian nationals to keep it posted about the status of their presence in Ukraine so that the Embassy can contact them in the event of an emergency. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has further said that it will continue to function normally and provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation pic.twitter.com/U15EoGu89g — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Canada closed its embassy in Kyiv and relocated entire diplomatic staff to a temporary office in Lviv in the western part of the country. Many international airlines like KLM, on the other hand, have either cancelled or diverted flights to and from Ukraine due to the prevailing situation in the country.



The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has only grown intense as the American and European intelligence agencies have claimed that Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow’s spies have increased their presence in Ukraine in the recent weeks. The US and European nations have warned that Russia may create a pretext to attack Ukraine while reaffirming its pledge to “defend every inch of NATO territory.”



(With agency inputs)

Also read: Ukraine crisis: Reasons behind the conflict and here's what's happened so far