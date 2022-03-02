Indian Embassy in Warsaw asks stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz border 

Indian Embassy in Warsaw has advised Indians stuck in Lviv, Ternopil and other locations in western Ukraine to travel to the Budomierz border check-point at the earliest for a relatively quick entry into Poland. The Embassy also asked students to avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border as it is congested and massive gatherings of people have been reported there.



“Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania. They may avoid Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested,” it underscored. It further stated that officials have been deployed in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points to receive evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.



“Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," it said. The Embassy also noted that in case students don’t have funds, the transportation charges will be borne at the hotel by it.



India launched an evacuation mission under which its nationals from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being repatriated after their exit from Ukraine. Over the next 3 days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring back Indian citizens apart from Bucharest and Budapest, as per Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Airports in Poland and Slovak Republic will also be utilised for this purpose.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian Ambassador to India Dr Igor Polikha compared the Russian invasion to “the massacre arranged by Mughals against Rajputs.” He told news agency ANI, “It’s like the massacre arranged by Mughals against Rajputs. We are asking all influential world leaders, among them Modi ji, to use every resource against Putin to stop bombing and shelling.”



He also thanked India for sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. “We are grateful to India for starting this aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today. I was assured by the foreign secretary that Ukraine will get maximum humanitarian aid.”



(With agency inputs)

