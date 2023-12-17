Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader seeks EAM Jaishankar's help

An Indian student named GS Bhatia, studying at Loughborough University in the UK, has reportedly been missing since Friday, December 15, in East London.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is a prominent BJP leader, requested the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to help find Bhatia. As per his post on X, Bhatia was last seen on December 15 in Canary Wharf, and after this, his whereabouts remain unknown. Sirsa has also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to join the effort to find the missing Bhatia.

Sirsa posted pictures of Bhatia's residence permit and college identification card on X and wrote, "GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word.”

The BJP leader also requested that anyone with reliable information about the Indian student contact him at the two numbers he shared in his post.

Earlier this month, Mitkumar Patel, a 23-year-old Indian student who vanished in the UK in November, was discovered dead in London's Thames River. On November 17, Mitkumar Patel, who had come to the UK to pursue further education in September, was reported missing.

On November 21, the Metropolitan Police found his body in the River Thames near the Canary Wharf neighbourhood of east London. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the Met Police said at the time.

The student was about to move to Sheffield on November 20 in order to begin a degree programme at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon, according to the newspaper "Evening Standard."

His relatives in London got worried after he did not return home from his regular walk, so they filed a missing person's report.

