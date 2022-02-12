Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at the age of 83

Industrialist and former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.

Bajaj was admitted in a hospital since last one month. He had pneumonia and was also suffering with other heart related ailments.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri. Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from the Bajaj Group said.

