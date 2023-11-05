‘Investigation tainted': Indian envoy on Canada's probe into Nijjar killing

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, said that Canada's police probe into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia has already been tainted by a high-level Canadian official's public statements.

“I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," Verma told the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail in an interview published on Saturday.

Reiterating New Delhi's stand on the diplomatic row with Canada, he urged Ottawa to release evidence backing up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Nijjar in June.

"There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation," Verma said.

Denying India's role in the killing of the Sikh separatist, Verma said any conversations between diplomats are "protected and can't be used as evidence" in court or publicly released.

"You are talking about illegal wiretaps and talking about evidence. Conversations between two diplomats are secure by all international law. Show me how you captured these conversations. Show me that someone did not mimic the voice,” he said.

The Indian envoy also said that New Delhi had made 26 requests to Ottawa over the past five or six years to extradite people in Canada to India. "We are still waiting for action," he said.

The High Commissioner has been given Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) security because of threats to him. "I am concerned about my safety and security. I am concerned about the safety and security of my consul generals. God forbid if something happens,” he added.

When asked whether Ottawa had requested India to extradite any potential suspects in the Nijjar killing, Verma replied, "Those discussions are between the two governments."

After halting the visa services in September amid the row, India resumed visa services in Canada for four categories. Canada called back 41 diplomats from India last month after New Delhi shared its concerns over parity in diplomatic strength.

Meanwhile, Ottawa also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.

