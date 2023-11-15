Jammu & Kashmir: 36 dead after bus tumbles into deep gorge in Doda; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

A bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others. The mishap took place as the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Doda veered off the road and plunged into the gorge.

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers, officials told PTI, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident.

"The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Meanwhile, Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed his condolences over the incident.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X.

Due to the fall from a considerable height, the bus has got badly damaged.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, besides locals, are involved in the rescue operation, they said, adding that some of the injured passengers have been shifted to hospitals.

