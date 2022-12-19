Karnataka-Maharashtra row: Tensions prevail in border areas of Belagavi, Section 144 imposed

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue intensified on Monday as tension prevailed in the border areas of Belagavi after members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi. Belagavi Police has denied permission to MES to conduct its maha mela at the Vaccine Depot ground in Tilakwadi and clamped prohibited orders in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction.

Members of the MES and the NCP staged a protest at the Kognoli toll plaza. Police said they have removed the pavilion set up for the event in the Vaccine Depot area.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area and heavy security has been deployed at the site of the MES convention, which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the 10-day Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly today. According to officials, ADGP Alok Kumar of the Law and Order visited the Tilakwadi area and took stock of the situation, reported ANI.

More than 300 members of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP were stopped at the border and sent back by Karnataka, and some were detained by the Maharashtra police, reported NDTV.

"MES planned for a protest and demanded the entry of Maharashtra ministers into Karnataka. But Chief Minister has clearly said that no one will be allowed," the ADGP Alok Kumar said. According to police, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made it clear that no ministers from Maharashtra will be allowed entry into Belagavi.

According to police sources, nearly 5,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, also known as the Maharashtra Integration Committee, staged a protest after authorities in Karnataka denied permission to allow a few leaders from Maharashtra into Belagavi. Supporters of MES claim that Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra and should be given to Maharashtra.

"Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra. Some MLAs and ministers from Maharashtra wanted to come to Belagavi. But authorities denied permission to them. that is why we are protesting," supporters of MES said.

The district administration has also prohibited the entry of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi city to take part in the protest. Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency, had written to the district authorities to make arrangements for his visit. The Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi district, Nitesh K Patil, issued a prohibitory order banning Mane's entry.