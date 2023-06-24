Madhya Pradesh CM announces 4% hike in dearness allowance for state govt employees

Ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled by the year-end, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a four per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

While addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on Friday evening, Chouhan announced a four per cent DA hike.

The state government will increase the DA by four per cent to bring it on par with the one offered by the Centre, he said on the occasion.

A tweet from the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office read, "At present, there is a difference of 4 per cent dearness allowance between central and state government employees, now we are deciding to increase the dearness allowance of state employees by 4 per cent by ending this difference."

Elections for the 230-member Assembly in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state are likely to be held in November this year.

The results of the 2018 elections threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party winning 114 seats, while the BJP bagging 109 seats.

The Congress had formed a government with senior leader Kamal Nath at the helm. However, his dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for BJP's Chouhan to return as the chief minister.

Earlier this month, the Odisha government also announced a four per cent hike in DA for its employees and pensioners. The DA for employees and pensioners has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent.

A release issued by the CMO said the enhanced DA will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 23 this year and the employees will receive the amount with their June salary.

