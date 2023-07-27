scorecardresearch
Manipur sexual assault case: Phone used to record video seized, CBI to take over case

On Friday, the government is likely to tell Supreme Court that the Manipur video horror case should be tried in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur and the government will seek its trial outside the state, a government source told India Today on Thursday.

Officials probing the Manipur incident have recovered the mobile phone used to record the video of two Manipur women being paraded naked, said the sources.

On Friday, the government is likely to tell Supreme Court  that the Manipur video horror case should be tried in Assam.

The source also said that officials from the Home Ministry are in touch with community leaders of both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. The top priority is to get both communities on the negotiation table, the official said.

The source further said that the opinion on reconciliation among both communities is divided, but the government is hopeful that there will be a breakthrough in the talks soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been personally monitoring every development in Manipur and has been receiving constant updates on the situation, the source informed. 

The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.

The opposition seized the opportunity to corner the Modi government over the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on July 20.

Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 7:42 PM IST
