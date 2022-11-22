Morbi bridge collapse: 3,165 tickets were sold to visitors on day of accident, says report

3,165 tickets were sold to visitors on the day bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed, which killing 140 people, including over 45 children, reported NDTV on Tuesday.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi happened on October 30. Mirror Now reported that the bridge capacity was 150 people at one time and that it was rusty. The report also said security guards were untrained to deal with such huge crowd.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Morbi Bridge collapse incident was an "enormous tragedy" and asked the Gujarat High Court which is already hearing a suo motu case on the same issue, to hold periodical hearings. "It is an enormous tragedy and this will require weekly monitoring to see the award of contract, credential of the party awarded the contract, attribution of responsibility for those guilty," observed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

