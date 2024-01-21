‘Not an Indian aircraft’: Government rejects reports of its plane crashing in Afghanistan

A tragic aviation incident occurred on Sunday when a Moroccan-registered aircraft met with disaster in the rugged terrain of Afghanistan's Zibak district, within the Badakhshan province. The ill-fated aircraft vanished from radar screens the previous night, prompting immediate concern. It was later confirmed to have crashed in the treacherous high mountains known locally as the "Artillery" area, a region characterized by its challenging topography and remote location.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that the aircraft involved in this recent tragedy was not an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. Instead, it was identified as a Moroccan registered small aircraft.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.

The Badakhshan Police Command swiftly acknowledged the incident, revealing that the plane had indeed gone off the radar, leading to a search and rescue operation. The crash site, situated in the mountainous expanse of the Zibak district, posed significant difficulties for the rescue teams due to its inaccessibility and the harsh environment.

Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, confirmed the incident but could not provide further details at the time. Teams were dispatched to the area, but due to the challenging terrain, they had not yet reached the site. Badakhshan province is known for its rugged landscape, including the Hindu Kush mountain range and Mount Noshaq, Afghanistan's highest peak.

On Saturday, authorities in northern Afghanistan were alerted to a plane crash in Badakhshan province. The aircraft, a French-manufactured Dassault Falcon 10 jet, was registered in Russia. Preliminary data suggests that the plane was carrying six individuals, comprising four crew members and two passengers. Further details about the incident are awaited.

