Nepal plane crash: Both black boxes of the crashed aircraft found, confirm Kathmandu airport officials

Kathmandu airport officials on Monday confirmed that both black boxes from the crashed Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal have been discovered.

The black boxes of the Yeti Airlines aircraft have been recovered from the accident site on Monday, officials said, as per PTI.

Earlier, a Kathmandu airport official had confirmed that the search and rescue teams have found the black box of the crashed aircraft at Pokhara, Nepal.

Nepal aircraft crash | The black box of the crashed plane found: Sher Bath Thakur, airport official Kathmandu to ANI



Visuals of the search and rescue operation at Pokhara. pic.twitter.com/Qqhz68Glym January 16, 2023

Also known as ‘Flight Data Recorder’, the Black Box is an instrument that records all the activities of the aeroplane during its flight. This makes the recorded flight data accessible to authorities when needed.

On Sunday, a passenger aircraft with 68 passengers including four crew members crashed just moments before landing in Nepal's Pokhara. The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport. The airport authority said 53 passengers were from Nepal, five from India, four from Russia, one from Ireland, two from Korea, one from Argentina, and one from France were on board.

According to Kathmandu Post, rescuers have so far retrieved 68 bodies from the debris of the crash, while search for the remaining four is underway.

The passenger aircraft of Yeti Airlines crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning about 10 seconds before the plane was to land at the Pokhara regional airport, which was inaugurated just 15 days ago.

Initial reports pointed to a technical snag behind the crash. The airport authority officials briefed Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda that the crash happened due to a technical snag, not the weather as was reported earlier.

Meanwhile, a video taken inside the aircraft has gone viral which shows a passenger sharing his experience on Facebook Live right before the airline crashed.

The man in the video can also be seen flipping the camera to show the view outside, cabin and passengers in front of him and beside him. After about 55 seconds in the video, the footage shows the plane making a fast left turn before crashing and bursting into flames.

The video has garnered close 1,20,000 views and has gone viral on social media. "Can't watch. I just read the news. So terrible. It just takes few seconds to end everything. Life is so very unpredictable," a user commented. "Very tragic. Air travel is fast, time saving but almost zero chances of survival if a plane crashes," said another.

The Nepal government announced a national mourning on Monday after the accident of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane carrying passengers from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

Also Read: Nepal plane crash takes 68 lives: Indian passenger captures final moments on Facebook Live