Nepal plane crash: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh each to family of the deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the four youths from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in the tragic Nepal plane crash. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of these people.

"#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the people of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh who died in the Nepal plane crash. The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 05-05 lakhs to the families of the deceased," CMO's Twitter handle said.

An ATR-72 passenger plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri had said four youths -- Abhishek Khushwaha , Sonu Jaiswal, Vishal Sharma and Anil Kumar Rajbhar -- of Ghazipur were killed in the Nepal crash on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Nepalese authorities started handing over to family members the bodies of 71 of those killed. The flight en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara had 72 people onboard including 5 Indian nationals.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport. The tragic accident happened in Pokhara, which is surrounded by high mountains and where the weather turns in a very short time.

The plane crashed barely 10 seconds before landing. Experts say the accident may have happened due to sudden power loss. Initial reports say the crash was due to a technical snag.

The Pokhara airport, built with Chinese assistance, was inaugurated just 15 days ago. Pokhara is a tourist hub in Nepal.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' inaugurated the regional international airport in Pokhara.

Sunday's accident was the third-deadliest crash in the Himalayan nation's history, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network.

The only incidents in which more people were killed took place in July and September 1992. Those crashes involved aircraft of Thai Airways and Pakistan International Airlines and left 113 and 167 people dead, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

