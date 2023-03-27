Parliament logjam: Congress MPs serve suspension of business notices demanding JPC on Adani Group saga

Various Congress MPs gave suspension of business notices on Monday to discuss the “government’s failure in constituting a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)” to investigate the Adani Group stocks rout. The MPs who gave the adjournment motion notice were Ranjeet Ranjan, Manickam Tagore, and Pramod Tiwari, news agency ANI reported.

Pramod Tiwari said in his notice the Parliament should suspend the Zero Hour to discuss the failure of the government in constituting a JPC to probe charges of financial mismanagement, corporate fraud, stock market manipulation, and political corruption against the Adani Group.

Tiwari’s notice read, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government’s failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani Group.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group saga and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP. Opposition leaders were raising slogans against the government on the Adani issue.

Due to this, the Parliament was adjourned within minutes of the beginning of proceedings. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, the Lok Sabha was suspended till 4 pm on Monday.

Moreover, opposition MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes in the Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that they are wearing black clothes to show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “ending democracy in the country.”

Kharge said, “Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own government everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to bend those who didn’t bow.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament, wearing black attire, over Adani Group issue.



Congress president-Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also join the protest.

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi wore black clothes and protested against the Centre over issues like price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment in August last year.

