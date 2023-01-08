'PM Modi personally monitoring the situation’, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami; top 5 points on Joshimath crisis

Joshimath, Uttarakhand's historic town, is gradually sinking with huge cracks developing in houses, fields and roads due to land subsidence. On January 6, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the immediate evacuation of 600 families who were living in homes with significant cracks.

"Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," Dhami said.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) also called a high-level meeting today afternoon to discuss the developments taking place in Uttarakhand's sinking town of Joshimath, which is the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

Here are the recent developments:

1. Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in damaged houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official told PTI on Sunday. At least 90 more families have to be evacuated. The local administration has set up relief centres at four-five places in the Himalayan town, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said.

2. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took to Twitter and shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the Joshimath situation. "The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the security work being carried out by the government in the region, as well as assured all possible help to save Joshimath," he said.

3. Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the formation of a coordination committee at the government level, led by the Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for urgent relief and rescue of the civilians affected by the Joshimath landslide.

Uttarakhand CM has directed to constitute a coordination committee at govt -level led by Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for the help and relief and rescue of the people affected by the Joshimath landslide:CMO pic.twitter.com/3H2jky0bRb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

4. "An additional amount of Rs 11 crores has been made available to the District Magistrate Chamoli under the 'disaster' head," Uttarakhand CMO said. Earlier, on the instructions of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, funds were sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for providing houses at cheaper rates to the displaced families. As per the instructions, houses will be provided at the rate of Rs 4,000 per month for 6 months.

5. A seer has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, be declared a national disaster. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the existing situation in Joshimath. "The pictures coming from Joshimath in Uttarakhand are horrifying... I am deeply disturbed. Wide cracks in houses, seepage of water, cracks in the ground and subsidence of roads are a matter of great concern... A landslide caused the Bhagwati temple to collapse," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

(With agency inputs)

