PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, praises ongoing dialogue between Russia, Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a telephonic call that lasted about 35 minutes. During the course of this call, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine reported news agency ANI citing Government of India sources. PM Modi also appreciated the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Zelenskyy for the help provided by the Ukrainian Government in evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn nation. He further sought continued support from the Ukrainian government in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy.

The Prime Minister will also speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day. Sumy, lying about 350 km east of Kyiv and 180 km northwest of Kharkiv, is now at the centre of India’s rescue operations from the war zone. Around 700 Indians, mostly students of medical colleges at Sumy State University, are stranded in this city.



Meanwhile, Russian military has decided to hold fire and open several humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital city Kyiv at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Monday. These corridors will be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy. These corridors have been set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron.

