PM Modi to inaugurate Asia's biggest aviation show Aero India 2023 today; check details

Aero India 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, Asia's largest aero show, in Bengaluru on February 13.

The five-day aero show with the theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' will focus on displaying indigenous technologies and tools and forging alliances with international businesses. The aero show will witness participation by more than 80 countries.

Moreover, ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

The event will also see the participation of more than 800 defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies. The Indian companies participating include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

"We envisioned Aero India 2023 to be a big event, but it has taken shape of an even more grand event. With participants from around 100 friendly countries and 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He added that the aim is to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry so that the country can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation, reported ANI. This event will also help us to move forward on this path, he said.

February 13 to 15 will be business days, while 16 and 17 have been set as public days so people can attend the event.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

About 5 lakh visitors are expected to attend the event physically and millions more will connect through the internet.

The event aims to promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

(With ANI inputs)

