PM Modi's mother's health condition stable, says Ahmedabad hospital

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

100-year-old Heeraben Modi's health condition is stable, said the hospital on Wednesday without sharing further details.

Earlier this month, PM Modi met his mother at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar. PM Modi also took his mother’s blessings ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

On Tuesday in Karnataka, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained ''minor'' injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.