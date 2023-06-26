‘PoK will join India’: Rajnath Singh bashes Pakistan’s reaction to US-India joint statement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Pakistan government should concentrate on getting its country in order instead of speaking about Kashmir.

Speaking at a National Security Conclave in Jammu, Rajnath Singh reacted to Pakistan’s response to the joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Both leaders called out Pakistan to ensure the country is not used as a base for terror attacks and training of terrorists.

“Unwarranted, one-sided and misleading,” said the Pakistani government and added that the joint statement was contrary to diplomatic norms.

On Monday, Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan's statement and said: “Pakistan felt slighted by the joint statement from PM Modi and US President Joe Biden. They released the same old statement that India is removing the world’s attention from Kashmir. I agree with them - we have been successful in removing the world’s glare from Kashmir. I want to tell the government of Pakistan that it won’t gain anything by constantly citing Kashmir. Apna ghar sambhaliye (get your house in order).”

A large part of Jammu and Kashmir is under the occupation of Pakistan. The people there are seeing that on the Indian side, people are living their lives peacefully but injustice is being done to them by the Pakistan government...POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is, was…

Pakistan is currently facing severe inflation, a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and challenges in securing funds to avoid defaults. Additionally, targeted attacks on minority communities have been reported, including the recent killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar on Saturday, marking the second attack within 48 hours.

Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan's illegal occupation of a part of Kashmir does not grant them any legitimacy in the region. The Union minister emphasised that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon demand to be a part of India.

“You are witnessing what is happening in the PoK now. We won’t have to do much. The tortured people of PoK will themselves demand to be a part of India. They have been raising slogans about becoming a part of India,” said Singh.

He added that capturing PoK illegally does not grant Pakistan any legal standing in the area. India firmly maintains that PoK is an integral part of its territory.

The Union minister cited ongoing developments in PoK, where the oppressed population has been expressing their desire to become part of India through slogans and protests. The minister believes that the people's aspirations will lead to their eventual integration with India.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day state visit to the United States, a joint statement by India and the US was issued, condemning cross-border terrorism and urging Pakistan to take immediate action to prevent its controlled territory from being used for launching terrorist attacks.

The joint statement said, “The United States and India stand together to counter global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“They (India and United States) strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan top take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” the statement added.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Pakistan to act to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross border terrorist attacks, the White House said in a joint statement.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress in Washington, also highlighted the critical threat posed by radicalism and terrorism. He emphasised that there should be no tolerance or ambiguity when dealing with terrorism, conveying a clear and resolute message.

