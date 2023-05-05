'Modi surname' case: Plea in SC challenging promotion of Gujarat judge who pronounced order against Rahul Gandhi

A petition, challenging the promotion of Gujarat judge Harish Hasmukhbhai Verma who held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation and 67 others, has been filed in the Supreme Court. The case, which has been registered before the single bench of Justice MR Shah, will come up for hearing on May 8.

The promotions have been challenged by two judicial officers of Senior Civil Judge Cadre -- Ravikumar Mehta and Sachin Pratapraya Mehta. The plea seeks the cancellation of the list issued by the Gujarat High Court on March 10 and the notification of their appointment by the state government.

The plea has also demanded that the Gujarat HC issue a new list of merit and seniority for the appointment of judicial officers.

According to a report in India Today, these 68 judges were promoted based on the 65 per cent quota system.

Who is Judge Harish Verma?

In March, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat in the 'Modi surname' case. Judge Harish Hasmukh Bhai Verma heard the case. Justice Verma is posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate in Surat's District and Sessions Court.

As per the report, CJM Harish Hasmukh Bhai Verma heard Gandhi's case on priority on the orders of the Gujarat High Court, and gave this verdict.

On March 23, Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case for his 2019 comment 'how come all thieves have Modi surname in common'. Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment, following which he was disqualified as an MP.

Gandhi approached a higher court which upheld the lower court's verdict following which Gandhi approached the high court.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat HC refused to give any interim protection to Gandhi in the Modi surname case as it reserved the verdict on his plea for a stay on his conviction in the 2019 case.

In the high court, Gandhi, represented by Abhishek Singhvi, contested that the offence for which Gandhi has been awarded the maximum sentence of two years was not serious and it did not involve any "moral turpitude" but the consequences of denying a stay on the verdict will be irreversible.

"In the case of a public servant or a legislator, it has very serious additional irreversible consequences - to the person, the constituency, and also drastic consequences of re-election," Singhvi said referring to a possible bypoll in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

