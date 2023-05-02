Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to give interim relief

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to give interim relief in defamation conviction to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak also refused to grant the 52-year-old leader interim protection as sought by his counsel senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The HC has admitted Gandhi’s plea, records from trial courts, which will be placed before the court by May 15. It has reserved its order and will pronounce the order after the summer vacation break.

The HC was hearing Gandhi’s revision application against the Surat Sessions Court April 20 order declining a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi had filed a petition challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay on his conviction.

On Saturday, the HC had adjourned the hearing to May 2 as advocate Nirupam Nanavati, lawyer of the complainant and BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, sought time to file a reply.

On Tuesday, Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Gandhi, argued: “I have seen this one as the first ever case wherein maximum punishment is imposed for criminal defamation.” Singhvi sought the court's decision on the plea today.

Singhvi added: "An elected person loses the right to be a representative of the people, which is irreversible. He will lose the next session, meetings, etc. There is a loss to him, he loses the right to represent the voice of people. The people of the constituency lose their voice. The entire right of collectivity 'we the people' is lost. There will be a loss of public exchequer."

On Tuesday, advocate Nirupam Nanavaty appearing for the complainant, BJP's Purnesh Modi, said: "When you say all Modi are thieves, is it not moral turpitude? What message are you giving to the world? That an opposition leader of India brands his Prime Minister as a thief before thousands of people."

However, the court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak said: "It is in the interest and fitness of the case, that the matter be decided finally and no interim protection be granted at this stage. Hence, the matter is kept for final judgment post-summer vacations."

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark. He was convicted by a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 court under IPC sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation). The case was filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Following the verdict, Gandhi, who was the elected Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

As per Indian law, if a member is convicted of any offence for two or more years, his or her seat will be declared vacant. One can only stay in the parliament if the conviction is suspended.

Gandhi challenged the order in a Sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction. The court granted him bail and gave him 30 days to file an appeal.

